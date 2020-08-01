UrduPoint.com
Eid Celebrated With Religious Fervor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 11:10 PM

Eid celebrated with religious fervor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Hundreds of thousands of Muslims offered Eidul Azha prayers at more than 900 Eidgah, Mosques and Imam bargahs here on Saturday morning and later performed the religious obligation of Zabeeha.

Some 60 large congregations at the Eidgah Qasimabad, Bagh-i-Mustafa Latifabad, Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA), Eidgah Hussainabad, Eidgah Cantt, Eidgah Amani Shah Colony and Masumeen mosque in Tando Agha, among other places, were held.

More than 2,500 personnel including 250 police commandos and 300 volunteers were deployed for the security duty while all the mosques and Imam Bargah as well as Eidgah were searched by the Bomb Disposal Squad prior to the prayers, according to the police spokesman.

However, the standard operating procedures for prevention against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic were rarely implemented as thousands of the Muslims thronged the mosques for the Eid prayer.

A similar disregard for the SOPs also remained evident at the cattle markets.

The staff of Hyderabad Metropolitan Corporation (HMC), Qasimabad Municipal Committee, Municipal Committee Tandojam and District Council Hyderabad collected animal offal from all parts of the city but complaints still emerged about delay in collecting the offal which the people usually throw on the roads.

