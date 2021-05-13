UrduPoint.com
Eid Celebrated With Religious Fervor, Enthusiasm In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 hours ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 02:20 PM

Eid celebrated with religious fervor, enthusiasm in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, Eid-ul -Fitr was celebrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday with religious fervor and enthusiasm.

The day started with special prayers in mosques for the well being of Muslim Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country. Prayers were also offered for the innocent Muslims facing the brutalities of Israel in Palestine.

Eid congregations were arranged in all major cities and towns following social distancing and precautionary measures to contain the spread corona.

The main Eid congregation was held in Eidgah on the Charsadda Road while Eid prayers were also offered in major mosques including Mahabat Khan, Qasim Ali Khan, Sunehri Masjid and Darwesh Masjid.

The Ulema also highlighted the significance and philosophy of Eid-ul- Fitr and the golden principles of religion islam in their sermons.

Traffic was thin on roads and public transport stands were also been closed in wake of corona pandemic.

The government has also announced strict precautionary measures including movement of public transport and closure of tourist spots throughout the province.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has also urged people to abide by recommended precautionary measures to contain corona.

He said that restrictions are aimed to benefit people and control spread of corona virus.

