Eid celebrated with religious fervour in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Like other parts of the country, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with religious zeal and fervour in the Rawalpindi district.

The day began with Eid prayers. Eid congregations were held at more than 700 mosques, Imambargahs and open spaces across the district, where millions of faithful offered Eid prayers.

Ulema and scholars of different schools of thought in their sermons shed light on the importance and philosophy of Eid-ul-Fitr in the light of Islamic teachings.

They prayed for the progress, prosperity and security of Pakistan, and also paid tributes to the martyrs of security forces who sacrificed their lives for the beloved homeland. Special prayers were offered for the freedom of occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

The largest gathering in Rawalpindi was held at Liaquat Bagh, where a large number of people, including political and social figures, offered Eid prayers.

After offering prayers, the citizens spent their time with friends, relatives, and helped the deserving. Special arrangements were made at houses for serving the guests on the auspicious occasion of Eid with vermicelli , kheer and other sweet dishes.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak, Regional Police Officer Babar Sarfraz Alpa, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema, SSP Operations and other senior police officers and officials offered Eid prayers at the Jamia Masjid of Police Lines Headquarters Rawalpindi.

Strict security measures were taken by the Rawalpindi Police to avoid any untoward incident on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, over 5,000 police officers and men performed duties on Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr. More than 600 traffic police officers and men were deployed to maintain traffic flow.

Special traffic police pickets were set up to prevent one-wheeling while more than 600 policemen secured public places, parks and graveyards. Elite Force,

Ladies Police, Dolphin Force and Muhafiz Squad were in the field with mobiles and motorcycle squads of police stations conducting special patrols in their respective area.

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company made elaborate arrangements for cleanliness across the city.

According to the RWMC spokesperson, workers got busy cleaning as soon as the Eid moon was sighted. They washed the roads, cleaned mosques, Eidgahs and graveyards and sprinkled water and lime. They cleaned the city before Eid prayers and remained busy ensuring cleanliness throughout the day.