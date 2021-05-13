Eid celebrated with simplicity in South Punjab amid coronavirus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, Eid-ul-Fitre was celebrated across South Punjab with simplicity amid the third wave of coronavirus.

The faithful offered Eid prayer at Eidgahs, mosques and Imambargahas wearing masks, keeping distance and adhering to other corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The Eid prayer congregations were held at about 890 various places in Multan. Sufficient strength police force was deputed at sensitive places while City Police Officer Munir Masud Marth personally monitored the security arrangements.

Over 1,980 police officials, including senior officials, performed the security duties.

The big Eid congregation of the city was held at Shahi Eidgah on Khanewal Road. Other main congregations were held at Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Shrine, Musa Pak Shaheed Shrine, Jamia Khair-ul-Madaris, Abdali Mosque and other places.

The faithfuls were allowed to enter into the mosques after security checking and wearing face masks.

Strict monitoring of the entry and exit points of the city was made while Elite Force, Dolphin, Muhafiz squad and police did patrolling in the city.