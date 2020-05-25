UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid Celebrated With Simplicity In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

Eid celebrated with simplicity in Sukkur

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :The district administration Sunday celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with simplicity due to COVID-19 pandemic and plane crash tragedy in Karachi.

The local administration did not hold any official gathering on this auspicious occasion like every year.

It also appealed the general public to avoid unnecessary gatherings in the wake of Eid day and to stay at their homes.

Earlier, Mayor of Sukkur Barrister Arslan Shaikh advised the people to stay at their homes to prevent themselves and their loved ones from getting infected from the deadly virus.

He urged the people to cooperate with the administration to help contain the COVID-19.

