Eid celebrated with simplicity, tourist spots remained uncrowded

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Due to the outbreak of coronavirus and plane crash incident, Eid was celebrated with simplicity across the country.

Due to coronavirus, the traditional joys of the second day of Eid were not visible.

On the second day of Eid, the tradition of visiting the relatives and friends and eating feasts came to an end.

Usually on the second day of Eid, the tourist spots of the city remain crowded and a large number of people visit these places, however all these spots also remained uncrowded.

Usually, Sea View attracts a large number of people on the festivals of Eid, however due to imposition of ban by the Karachi Administration till July 22, the sea side also witnessed no crowd.

It merits to mentioned that the first case of coronavirus was reported in Sindh province on February 26 and by May 24, a total of 22,419 people had been infected with the virus in the province.