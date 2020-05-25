UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid Celebrated With Simplicity, Tourist Spots Remained Uncrowded

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 06:40 PM

Eid celebrated with simplicity, tourist spots remained uncrowded

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Due to the outbreak of coronavirus and plane crash incident, Eid was celebrated with simplicity across the country.

Due to coronavirus, the traditional joys of the second day of Eid were not visible.

On the second day of Eid, the tradition of visiting the relatives and friends and eating feasts came to an end.

Usually on the second day of Eid, the tourist spots of the city remain crowded and a large number of people visit these places, however all these spots also remained uncrowded.

Usually, Sea View attracts a large number of people on the festivals of Eid, however due to imposition of ban by the Karachi Administration till July 22, the sea side also witnessed no crowd.

It merits to mentioned that the first case of coronavirus was reported in Sindh province on February 26 and by May 24, a total of 22,419 people had been infected with the virus in the province.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Visit February May July All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Argentinian President on ..

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Jordanian King on Indepen ..

5 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

8 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

9 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

21 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

22 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.