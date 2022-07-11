Eid celebrations continue

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Eid-ul-Azha celebrations continued on the second day in the district as people also sacrificed their animals on Monday.

The Municipal Corporation Authority (MCA) continued a cleanliness operation after making special arrangements for the disposal of animals waste.

According to the MCA sources, the corporation removed 3,800 tonnes of animal waste on the first day whereas it collected more than 12,00 tonnes of waste on the second day so far.

The operation would continue till removal of complete waste, he added.

The district administration was also monitoring the cleanliness issues and utilizing all possible resources to remove waste of animals.

Meanwhile, the police had made foolproof security as 1,300 policemen were performing duties inparks and other places while 13 special teams were also performing duties at exit and entry points.