Eid Celebrations Continue On Second Day Of Eid-Ul-Adha

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2022 | 08:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :The Eid celebrations were continued on the second day of Eid-Ul-Adha and faithful slaughtered their sacrificial animals in remembrance of Sunnat-e- Ibrahimi (A.S) here on Monday.

Those who didn't slaughtered their animal on first day have performed religious obligation today.

The people had enjoyed delicious food and barbecue with their families and friends in the evening.

The citizens were also thronged to parks and other recreational places along with their families to enjoy Eid.

The kids wearing colorful dresses seemed swinging swings and enjoying the festivity.

Tight security arrangements were made by the police while district administration was also remain active regarding cleanliness.   Multan Waste Management Company cleanliness operation remained continue in full swing on the second day of Eid.

15 field campuses and 16 temporary storage points were fully operational.

CEO Ameer Hassan supervised the operation. He inspected the cleanliness in the streets on foot today.

He also had lunch with the workers in the field. The CEO directed the company management to provide cold drinking water to the workers.

He also met with citizens and took feedback on sanitation.

Citizens paid homage to the MWMC management and workers for the excellent sanitation arrangements. Speaking on the occasion, CEO said that waste generation was more than the first day of Eid.

Exactly 253 complaints received till 5 pm on the second day of Eid have also been resolved. He said that today the helpline 1139 to 128 complaints were received on helpline 1139, 29 on WhatsApp, 2 complaints on social media, 5 complaints on health portal, 21 complaints from monitoring officers and 68 complaints from third parties.

