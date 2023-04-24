Eid celebrations continue on third day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :The Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival is continued on the third consecutive day (Monday) as well with traditional and religious fervour.

Thousands of people were sighted in the busy in restaurants and other places while the children turned to parks and the riverside. Special prayers, family gatherings and splendid meals were part of the Eid- ul-Fitr celebrations.

During the last three days of Eid, people collected moments of joy till the last minute of the festival.

The lavish spread of delicious meals like sheer khurma, biryani and kebabs were served at feasts. Parks, gardens, markets and other recreational spots remain flooded with people.

The first two- day of Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated throughout northern Sindh with great religious fervour, enthusiasm and zeal.

Eid congregations were held at open places mosques and Eidgahs in all major cities and towns of northern Sindh including Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki and other districts.