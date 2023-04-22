Eid celebrations in full swing

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Eid ul-Fitr was celebrated in and around Faisalabad on Saturday with full religious passion, enthusiasm, zeal and zest.

More than 1,000 Eid congregations were held in the district for which the police department had made tight security arrangements.

The religious scholars in their Eid sermons highlighted the importance of Eid and urged the nation to donate generously for the help of their poor brethren.

They emphasised the donation of Sadqa-e-Fitr and said that according to Islamic teachings, Sadqa-e-Fitr was mandatory on each member of a rich family. It helps in purifying Muslims' deeds which would lead them to paradise in the hereafter, they added.

The scholars also prayed for the betterment and welfare of Muslim Ummah as well as for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the police spokesman said that more than 5,000 police Jawans were deputed for security duty on Eid day while special teams of the Elite force, Dolphin force and motorcycle squads remained alert and ensured thorough patrolling, especially in sensitive areas.

He informed that five SPs and 21 DSPs supervised the security arrangements and due to tight security, no untoward incident was reported so far from any part of the district.

