Eid celebrations in full swing, people throng public parks

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) ::The celebrations of Eid-ul-Azha continued on second day of Eid and masses were seen enjoying with their families and relatives.

People also slaughtered sacrificial animals on second day of Eid while heavy rush was witnessed in the parks, joylands and riversides. They were wishing the Eid greetings to their near and dear ones.

A citizen Tahir shafiq talking to APP here Tuesday said Eid-ul-Azha was being celebrated by the Muslims with religious fervor, while celebrations of Independence Day had also started.

He added that Pakistani nation was also expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris on Independence Day.

An official of district administration said all departments were striving to maintain cleanliness.

A police spokesperson said strict security arrangements had been made in the city, adding police were also performing security duties in the parks, public places, and other important points.