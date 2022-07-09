(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :On the directions of IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon and SSP Amjad Sheikh, Eid cheques were distributed among the families of martyrs on Friday.

The officers of district police visited the residences of police martyrs and presented Eid cheques to their families ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

SSP Amjad Ahmed Sheikh paid homage to the martyrs and assured their families to stand by them in every difficult time.

The SSP assured the families of the martyrs that their welfare was the top priority of the police department.

Police officers and Jawans sacrificed their lives on every front and Sindh Police will always remember their sacrifices, SSP added.