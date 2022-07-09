UrduPoint.com

Eid Cheques Distributed Among Martyr's Families

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 09, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Eid cheques distributed among martyr's families

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :On the directions of IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon and SSP Amjad Sheikh, Eid cheques were distributed among the families of martyrs on Friday.

The officers of district police visited the residences of police martyrs and presented Eid cheques to their families ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

SSP Amjad Ahmed Sheikh paid homage to the martyrs and assured their families to stand by them in every difficult time.

The SSP assured the families of the martyrs that their welfare was the top priority of the police department.

Police officers and Jawans sacrificed their lives on every front and Sindh Police will always remember their sacrifices, SSP added.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Martyrs Shaheed Top

Recent Stories

2 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

2 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

6 minutes ago
 Farah urges people to adopt precautionary measures ..

Farah urges people to adopt precautionary measures against Congo virus, lumpy sk ..

6 minutes ago
 Russian Companies Increase Engagement With Latin A ..

Russian Companies Increase Engagement With Latin America - Ambassador

6 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to provide edible items at affor ..

Steps being taken to provide edible items at affordable rates: Tanvir

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Malir, Korangi district to rev ..

Commissioner visits Malir, Korangi district to review relief activities

6 minutes ago
 US, UK, France Veto Russian UNSC Resolution to Ext ..

US, UK, France Veto Russian UNSC Resolution to Extend Cross-border Aid Mechanism ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.