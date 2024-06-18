Eid Cleanliness Campaign : Target set to disposed of 18,000 tonnes of offal in city

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) District administration disposed off 8000 tonnes of offal in ditches on first day of Eid ul Azha in Multan.

However, the administration set target to dispose of another 10,000 tonnes of offal on the second day of Eid.

According to Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu, district officers have been deputed in different sectors of the city to monitor cleanliness arrangements. Besides this, the deputy commissioner himself visited different areas of the city and inspected arrangements to pick offals.

He also held meeting with some sanitary workers and appreciated their performance in maintaining and promoting cleanliness in the city.