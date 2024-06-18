Open Menu

Eid Cleanliness Campaign : Target Set To Disposed Of 18,000 Tonnes Of Offal In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 18, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Eid Cleanliness Campaign : Target set to disposed of 18,000 tonnes of offal in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) District administration disposed off 8000 tonnes of offal in ditches on first day of Eid ul Azha in Multan.

However, the administration set target to dispose of another 10,000 tonnes of offal on the second day of Eid.

According to Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu, district officers have been deputed in different sectors of the city to monitor cleanliness arrangements. Besides this, the deputy commissioner himself visited different areas of the city and inspected arrangements to pick offals.

He also held meeting with some sanitary workers and appreciated their performance in maintaining and promoting cleanliness in the city.

Related Topics

Multan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

1 day ago
 PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

2 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

2 days ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

3 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

3 days ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

3 days ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan