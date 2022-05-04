Eid cleanliness drive in full swing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rafia Haider Wednesday visited different temporary waste collection points in the city.

According to LWMC sources here, Eid-ul-Fitr cleanliness operation was in full swing and so far 6,500 tons of waste had been collected from various parts of the provincial capital.

The CEO visited different areas of interior Lahore and reviewed the cleanliness situation.

She also checked the presence of workers in the field and ongoing mechanical sweeping, adding that more than 900 operational vehicles were carrying out cleanliness operation in three shifts.

It was being ensured to remove waste from containers on time, she added.

All town managers and operation officers were present in the field and supervising the ongoing cleanliness operation.