UrduPoint.com

Eid Cleanliness Drive In Full Swing

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Eid cleanliness drive in full swing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rafia Haider Wednesday visited different temporary waste collection points in the city.

According to LWMC sources here, Eid-ul-Fitr cleanliness operation was in full swing and so far 6,500 tons of waste had been collected from various parts of the provincial capital.

The CEO visited different areas of interior Lahore and reviewed the cleanliness situation.

She also checked the presence of workers in the field and ongoing mechanical sweeping, adding that more than 900 operational vehicles were carrying out cleanliness operation in three shifts.

It was being ensured to remove waste from containers on time, she added.

All town managers and operation officers were present in the field and supervising the ongoing cleanliness operation.

Related Topics

Lahore Company Vehicles From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

1 day ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

2 days ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.