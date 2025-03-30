Eid cleanliness drive in full swing in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner of Chiniot Safiullah Gondal on Sunday reaffirmed his commitment to providing a clean environment for citizens to celebrate Eid, stressing that it's the top priority.

Chairing a review meeting on the cleanliness operation, Gondal highlighted significant measures being taken in rural areas, including water spraying and lighting in mosques, Eidgah, and graveyards.

To ensure a seamless Eid experience, the cleaning staff's leaves have been cancelled, and all officers and subordinate staff are actively working in the field.

Gondal instructed that the under-waste operation should commence on the moon night, with all commercial markets cleared by 6 am.

Citizens can report any cleanliness concerns on the helpline 1718, and an awareness campaign is underway in various areas to promote cleanliness.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners, Administrator Talha Saeed, COs MCs, and District Council representatives, among others.

APP/mha/378