Eid cleanliness operation in full swing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has carried out special cleanliness operation to make the city clean and litter free for upcoming Eid-ul-Azha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has carried out special cleanliness operation to make the city clean and litter free for upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

A LWMC spokesperson said Friday that special cleanliness arrangements had been made in cattle markets, mosques, and Qurban Gahs.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rafia Haider said that efforts were being made to provide clean environment to the people.

CEO Rafia Haider said that the process of washing all mosques was intact as per plan and citizens would be facilitated at any cost.

She said that LWMC teams would carry out cleanliness activities at 190 Qurban Gahs across the city, adding that LWMC was using all resources to provide clean environment to the citizen of Lahore.

She appealed the people to take special care of cleanliness during Eid.

The CEO said that citizen could dial 1139 helpline or use social media in case of any complaint.