Eid Cleanliness Plan Finalised

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2024 | 09:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that a comprehensive cleanliness plan had been devised for Eid holidays.

Chairing a hurriedly-called meeting here on Sunday, he took a briefing about the Eid plan and assigned duties to officers of district administration for its implementation in letter and spirit.

He directed to remove entrails of sacrificed animals from city area besides providing all necessary facilities to animal dealers and their purchasers in cattle markets. He said that Section 144 of CrPC had already been imposed to prohibit the burning of Siri Paye (head and foot) of animals and throwing their entrails and waste into the canals and sewerage channels.

He directed WASA officials to ensure the provision of lids on all manholes in the city whereas strict action should be taken against overloading and overcharging in public transport.

