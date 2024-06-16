Eid Cleanliness Plan Finalised
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2024 | 09:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that a comprehensive cleanliness plan had been devised for Eid holidays.
Chairing a hurriedly-called meeting here on Sunday, he took a briefing about the Eid plan and assigned duties to officers of district administration for its implementation in letter and spirit.
He directed to remove entrails of sacrificed animals from city area besides providing all necessary facilities to animal dealers and their purchasers in cattle markets. He said that Section 144 of CrPC had already been imposed to prohibit the burning of Siri Paye (head and foot) of animals and throwing their entrails and waste into the canals and sewerage channels.
He directed WASA officials to ensure the provision of lids on all manholes in the city whereas strict action should be taken against overloading and overcharging in public transport.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sikh pilgrims attend religious rituals at Gurdwara Dera Sahib5 minutes ago
-
Leave of dengue surveillance teams cancelled5 minutes ago
-
Heat wave to persist on Eid6 minutes ago
-
Medical financial assistance released for cops, their relatives15 minutes ago
-
12 dead , 1587 injured in 1468 RTCs in punjab15 minutes ago
-
Punjab governor congratulates nation on Eid16 minutes ago
-
Minister greets nation on Eid16 minutes ago
-
Senator Afnan poses confidence in country's economic stability25 minutes ago
-
Police conducted 289 raids on drug dealers25 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for cutting his donkey's leg, private parts26 minutes ago
-
Security arrangements for Eid26 minutes ago
-
**EMBARGOED: NOT TO BE PUBLISHED BEFORE 23:59 TODAY** PM extends greetings to nation, Muslim Ummah o ..36 minutes ago