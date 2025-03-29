Eid cleanliness plan reviewed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has reviewed its cleanliness plan for Eid.

In this connection, Chief Executive Officer FWMC Roof Ahmad called a meeting in which district managers from Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot were also present. The CEO received briefings from the FWMC officials regarding the measures implemented so far in accordance with government directives.

He said that a clean and hygienic environment should be ensured for the masses on the festive occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. He said that special attention should also be given to rural areas with proper cleaning, water sprinkling and liming at mosques, Eidgahs and graveyards.

He said that leave of the operations wing staff had been canceled for effectiveness of the Eid cleanliness plan and all officers and field staff would remain actively engaged in their official duties.

He directed to start waste removal operations from Chand Raat (Moon Night) and all commercial markets should be cleared by 6 a.m. on Eid day.

The people can report cleanliness-related complaints through helpline 1139; he said and stressed the need for an awareness campaign to educate people about proper waste disposal and sanitation.