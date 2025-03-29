Open Menu

Eid Cleanliness Plan Reviewed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Eid cleanliness plan reviewed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has reviewed its cleanliness plan for Eid.

In this connection, Chief Executive Officer FWMC Roof Ahmad called a meeting in which district managers from Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot were also present. The CEO received briefings from the FWMC officials regarding the measures implemented so far in accordance with government directives.

He said that a clean and hygienic environment should be ensured for the masses on the festive occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. He said that special attention should also be given to rural areas with proper cleaning, water sprinkling and liming at mosques, Eidgahs and graveyards.

He said that leave of the operations wing staff had been canceled for effectiveness of the Eid cleanliness plan and all officers and field staff would remain actively engaged in their official duties.

He directed to start waste removal operations from Chand Raat (Moon Night) and all commercial markets should be cleared by 6 a.m. on Eid day.

The people can report cleanliness-related complaints through helpline 1139; he said and stressed the need for an awareness campaign to educate people about proper waste disposal and sanitation.

Recent Stories

Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al ..

Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons

3 hours ago
 Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayer ..

Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers

3 hours ago
 UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sigh ..

UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting

3 hours ago
 UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in ..

UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to c ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr

3 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 coun ..

Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries

4 hours ago
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public su ..

Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain

4 hours ago
 European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI ..

European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..

4 hours ago
 US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at ..

US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA

5 hours ago
 Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals child ..

Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment

5 hours ago
 Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near ..

Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal

5 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, o ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan