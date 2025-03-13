Eid Clothes Distributed Among Children Suffering From Thalassemia In Quetta
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 07:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Additional Secretary Health (ASH) Abdul Razaq Sasoli on Thursday distributed Eid clothes among children suffering from thalassemia at the Thalassemia Center Civil Hospital Quetta.
Head of Thalassemia Department Civil Hospital Quetta Dr Shafi Khosa, Assistant Medical Superintendent Dr Ghulam Sarwar, Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Umar, Head of Pathology Department Dr Ishaq and Dr Adnan attended the occasion.
Additional Secretary Health Abdul Razaq Sasoli said that at present, the number of patients is increasing in Balochistan due to the absence of any coordinated policy.
He said that it is the result of the unparalleled services of the thalassemia team, that the easy and effective way to prevent thalassemia is to follow preventive measures saying that all the countries around the world that have controlled this disease have done so through preventive measures.
He further said that the diagnosis of thalassemia minor in boys and girls before marriage could be very helpful in preventing this disease.
Head of Thalassemia Department, Civil Hospital Quetta, Dr Shafi Khosa gave a comprehensive briefing on thalassemia.
He said that Civil Hospital Quetta is providing complete facilities for the prevention and eradication of thalassemia and other hereditary diseases.
He said that this disease is found in families from generation to generation and if both the mother and father are carriers, then the effects of thalassemia major in their children increase greatly.
He also informed about the statistics regarding thalassemia in Pakistan saying that the facility of prenatal diagnosis is also available in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash dividend for 2024
Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to launch ‘Jaywan - Mastercard’
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary of healthcare transformation
Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE
End of March final deadline to update tax records without administrative penalti ..
MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal recor ..
RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024
Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military
Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi
IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal
Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses
Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ex-AJK PM's diplomatic passport case adjourned till April 126 minutes ago
-
Two injured over land dispute6 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers offered of two railway employees martyred in Jafar Express incident6 minutes ago
-
District admin continues crackdown against profiteers6 minutes ago
-
Eid clothes distributed among children suffering from thalassemia in Quetta6 minutes ago
-
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler46 minutes ago
-
Sachal Sarmast's 204th annual Urs begins in Khairpur46 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal’s Rs10 bln suit: final arguments due March 1446 minutes ago
-
Panda Bonds: a gamechanger for fnancing Pakistan’s green energy shift46 minutes ago
-
Police conduct search operation in RA Bazar and Airport areas46 minutes ago
-
SEPCO suspends 3 officers, 2 employees over power theft56 minutes ago
-
Holi celebrated in Bahawalpur, Cholistan56 minutes ago