Eid clothes distributed among children suffering from thalassemia in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Additional Secretary Health (ASH) Abdul Razaq Sasoli on Thursday distributed Eid clothes among children suffering from thalassemia at the Thalassemia Center Civil Hospital Quetta.

Head of Thalassemia Department Civil Hospital Quetta Dr Shafi Khosa, Assistant Medical Superintendent Dr Ghulam Sarwar, Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Umar, Head of Pathology Department Dr Ishaq and Dr Adnan attended the occasion.

Additional Secretary Health Abdul Razaq Sasoli said that at present, the number of patients is increasing in Balochistan due to the absence of any coordinated policy.

He said that it is the result of the unparalleled services of the thalassemia team, that the easy and effective way to prevent thalassemia is to follow preventive measures saying that all the countries around the world that have controlled this disease have done so through preventive measures.

He further said that the diagnosis of thalassemia minor in boys and girls before marriage could be very helpful in preventing this disease.

Head of Thalassemia Department, Civil Hospital Quetta, Dr Shafi Khosa gave a comprehensive briefing on thalassemia.

He said that Civil Hospital Quetta is providing complete facilities for the prevention and eradication of thalassemia and other hereditary diseases.

He said that this disease is found in families from generation to generation and if both the mother and father are carriers, then the effects of thalassemia major in their children increase greatly.

He also informed about the statistics regarding thalassemia in Pakistan saying that the facility of prenatal diagnosis is also available in Pakistan.