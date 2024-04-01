Eid clothes distributed among orphan, needy children by Social orginazation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Under the theme of "Merharban Ramadhan" a ceremony was held to distribute Eid clothes to the poor and orphaned children in Kanga village, hosted by the ladies wing of social organization Kanga Development Association on Monday.

Naghama Mazaari, Incharge of Child Protection Cell, chairman of the organization, Khuda Bakhsh Kango, Saeed Ahmed Kango and others participated in the event and distributed Eid clothes to more than 150 orphans.

Addressing the event, Assistant Commissioner Dokri Farzana Mirani said that congratulations to the entire team of this organization for laying the foundation of the organization at the village level and conducting such social programs.

Chairman of the organization Khuda Bakhsh Kango and Saeed Ahmed Kangu said that for the first time in the history of the village Kanga, the women's social event has been organized by the ladies wing of our organization, for which we salute their hard work and courage.

The work should be done and the needy people should be helped in this difficult time, our team is working with less resources, so the Elite people's should come forward to help more and more poor peoples.

The leaders and members of the ladies wing of the organization were also given certificates of appreciation for organizing the event.