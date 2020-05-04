UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid Clothes, Gifts Distributed Among Poor Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 05:37 PM

Eid clothes, gifts distributed among poor children

District Police Officer(DPO) Shahid Ahmad Khan distributed Eid clothes and gifts among deserving and orphan children here on Monday

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :District Police Officer(DPO) Shahid Ahmad Khan distributed Eid clothes and gifts among deserving and orphan children here on Monday.

Accompanied by DC Custom Kohat Mahmood Khattak, the DPO distributed the Eid items among deserving students of Jamia Masjid Noor and inquired after their wellbeing.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that Ramazan was a month which taught about sacrificing for others and added that helping the poor was in line with spirit of this month.

He said that sharing happiness of Eid with the destitute and orphans was great work which would be rewarded by the Allah Almighty manifolds.

Related Topics

Police Poor Kohat Mosque

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo scales up operations in Pakistan ..

4 minutes ago

Adnan Siddiqui says lockdown is the best time to s ..

11 minutes ago

Up to 15 Afghan Security Officers Feared Dead in T ..

5 minutes ago

Mexico reports jump in coronavirus infections, bas ..

5 minutes ago

Two impersonators held in Islamabad

5 minutes ago

Al-Khidmat Foundation's Provincial President calls ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.