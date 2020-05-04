Eid clothes, gifts distributed among poor children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :District Police Officer(DPO) Shahid Ahmad Khan distributed Eid clothes and gifts among deserving and orphan children here on Monday.

Accompanied by DC Custom Kohat Mahmood Khattak, the DPO distributed the Eid items among deserving students of Jamia Masjid Noor and inquired after their wellbeing.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that Ramazan was a month which taught about sacrificing for others and added that helping the poor was in line with spirit of this month.

He said that sharing happiness of Eid with the destitute and orphans was great work which would be rewarded by the Allah Almighty manifolds.