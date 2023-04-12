Eid clothes,shoes distributed among poor children

Chairperson Panahga Welfare Board, Neelam Toru distributed Eid clothes and shoes among orphan girls of "Zamong Kor" on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairperson Panahga Welfare Board, Neelam Toru distributed Eid clothes and shoes among orphan girls of "Zamong Kor" on Wednesday.

Mardan Endeavor Lions Club, Bardasht Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chairperson provided Eid clothes and shoes for the orphan girls of "Zamong Kor".

Chairperson Panahga Welfare board Neelam Toru was the chief guest on the occasion of the annual day of "Zamong Kor" Girls Campus today.

In the event, the girls made the event more interesting by presenting various demos.

Neelam Toru said that she was very happy to come here today, the government was doing a lot of work for street children.

Today we have provided Eid clothes and shoes for 105 girls here with the support of IFFCO NGO.

Girls are provided technical education along with schooling which is a good thing.

Director Najam Al-Sahar, Deputy Director Mian Ziaullah and Assistant Director Naheed Bilal were also present on this occasion.