Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Eid Clothes,shoes Distributed Among Poor Children

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 08:49 PM

Eid clothes,shoes distributed among poor children

Chairperson Panahga Welfare Board, Neelam Toru distributed Eid clothes and shoes among orphan girls of "Zamong Kor" on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairperson Panahga Welfare Board, Neelam Toru distributed Eid clothes and shoes among orphan girls of "Zamong Kor" on Wednesday.

Mardan Endeavor Lions Club, Bardasht Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chairperson provided Eid clothes and shoes for the orphan girls of "Zamong Kor".

Chairperson Panahga Welfare board Neelam Toru was the chief guest on the occasion of the annual day of "Zamong Kor" Girls Campus today.

In the event, the girls made the event more interesting by presenting various demos.

Neelam Toru said that she was very happy to come here today, the government was doing a lot of work for street children.

Today we have provided Eid clothes and shoes for 105 girls here with the support of IFFCO NGO.

Girls are provided technical education along with schooling which is a good thing.

Director Najam Al-Sahar, Deputy Director Mian Ziaullah and Assistant Director Naheed Bilal were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Neelam Event Government

Recent Stories

US Billionaire Warren Buffett Says Bitcoin Is 'Gam ..

US Billionaire Warren Buffett Says Bitcoin Is 'Gambling Token' Without Intrinsic ..

22 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Ali (RA) observed peacefully amid strict se ..

Youm-e-Ali (RA) observed peacefully amid strict security measures

17 minutes ago
 Iran delegation visits Saudi amid thaw between reg ..

Iran delegation visits Saudi amid thaw between regional powers

17 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) summons finance secretary, AGP ..

Supreme Court (SC) summons finance secretary, AGP over non-provision of election ..

31 minutes ago
 Sindh University to observe founder Vice Chancello ..

Sindh University to observe founder Vice Chancellor's 55th death anniversary tom ..

17 minutes ago
 UK, Ireland Bid to Jointly Host UEFA Euro 2028

UK, Ireland Bid to Jointly Host UEFA Euro 2028

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.