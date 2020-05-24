Eid congregations held as per SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Eid ul Fitr congregations were held in Masajids and open places in provincial capital on Sunday.

According to details, standard operating procedures (SOPs) were strictly followed by faithful while offering prayers in view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19.

Eid prayer at Badshahi Mosque was led by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, Minar-e-Pakistan by Maulana Ibtisam Ilahi Zaheer, Jamia Ashrafia by Hafiz Obaid Ashraf, Race Course Park by Maulana Hafiz Abdul Jabbar, Jamia Naeemia by Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi and at Nasar Bagh by Allama Muhammad Abbass.

After Eid prayer special dua was offered for peace, progress and prosperity of the country and eradication of coronavirus pandemic.

Dua was also offered for those who lost their lives in tragic incident of PIA passenger plane crash in Karachi.

The police had made foolproof security arrangements outside Masajids, Eidgahs and other eidcongregations across the city to avoid any untoward incident.