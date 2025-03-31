Eid congregations occur at over 1,000 places

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) The congregations of Eidul Fitr were held here Monday at more than 1,000 places including big and small Eidgahs, mosques and imambargahs following which the Muslims celebrated Eid, sharing the day's joys with their families and friends.

The largest of the congregations in the city were organized at 12 places including at Eidgah Qasimabad, Bagh-i-Mustafa Latifabad, Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA), Eidgah Hussainabad, Eidgah Cantt, Eidgah Amani Shah Colony and Masumeem mosque in Tando Agha.

The district's police reportedly deployed more than 2,000 cops for the security of the congregations.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Corporation (HMC) and Pak Altas, the private contractor of Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB), directed their staff to maintain cleanliness in the district.

Tens of thousands of people also visited graveyards after Eid Namaz.