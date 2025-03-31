Eid Congregations Occur At Over 1,000 Places
Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2025 | 12:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) The congregations of Eidul Fitr were held here Monday at more than 1,000 places including big and small Eidgahs, mosques and imambargahs following which the Muslims celebrated Eid, sharing the day's joys with their families and friends.
The largest of the congregations in the city were organized at 12 places including at Eidgah Qasimabad, Bagh-i-Mustafa Latifabad, Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA), Eidgah Hussainabad, Eidgah Cantt, Eidgah Amani Shah Colony and Masumeem mosque in Tando Agha.
The district's police reportedly deployed more than 2,000 cops for the security of the congregations.
The Hyderabad Metropolitan Corporation (HMC) and Pak Altas, the private contractor of Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB), directed their staff to maintain cleanliness in the district.
Tens of thousands of people also visited graveyards after Eid Namaz.
Recent Stories
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr
Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..
Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers
UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria
Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza
UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..
120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque
UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid congregations occur at over 1,000 places2 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari offers Eid ul-Fitr prayers at Zardari House Nawabshah23 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi celebrates Eid with families of Martyrs42 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in KP with religious fervor53 minutes ago
-
Eid prayers offered at over 700 places across Rawalpindi district53 minutes ago
-
Tarar congratulates Muslim Ummah, Pakistanis on Eid-ul Fitr1 hour ago
-
Eid ul Fitr prayers observed under tight security1 hour ago
-
Passerby wounded by stray bullet in Dera2 hours ago
-
Eid ul Fitr being celebrated with religious zeal2 hours ago
-
Dera police round up dozens of troublemakers on Eidul Fitr2 hours ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious fervor in Sialkot2 hours ago
-
Nation celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with religious enthusiasm, PM and other leadership offer prayers in La ..2 hours ago