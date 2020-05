(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) -:A control room has been set up at the Deputy Commissioner (DC), which will remain functional during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The land line numbers, 041-9201491-92, have been installed at the control room. Admin Officer Riaz Hussain Anjum will be in-charge of the control room.