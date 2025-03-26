Eid counters set up at Ramazan Bazaar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari said that Eid Counters have been established at the Sahulat Ramazan Bazaar to provide citizens with essential Eid-related items.

These counters will offer bangles, henna, clothing, and food items until Eid-ul-Fitr.

During his visit to the Sahulat Bazaar, DC Bukhari received a briefing from Assistant Commissioner City Abdul Sami Sheikh regarding price control measures and the availability of essential commodities. He assured citizens that the district administration was committed to maintaining cleanliness during Eid festivities, with special decorations planned for major mosques and Eidgahs.

To curb inflation and provide relief to the public, the DC has assigned a special task to Price Control Magistrates to monitor and control prices effectively.