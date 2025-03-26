Eid Counters Set Up At Ramazan Bazaar
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari said that Eid Counters have been established at the Sahulat Ramazan Bazaar to provide citizens with essential Eid-related items.
These counters will offer bangles, henna, clothing, and food items until Eid-ul-Fitr.
During his visit to the Sahulat Bazaar, DC Bukhari received a briefing from Assistant Commissioner City Abdul Sami Sheikh regarding price control measures and the availability of essential commodities. He assured citizens that the district administration was committed to maintaining cleanliness during Eid festivities, with special decorations planned for major mosques and Eidgahs.
To curb inflation and provide relief to the public, the DC has assigned a special task to Price Control Magistrates to monitor and control prices effectively.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Digital Department sets regional benchmark with Circularo Award for Digi ..
Emirates Group co-locates to world's largest solar-powered data centre
Etihad Airways empowers communities in Sri Lanka through education, welfare init ..
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: US$ 1 billion of prize money going to 32 participating ..
CABSAT to return for 31st edition alongside 3rd edition of Integrate Middle East
Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social initiatives during Ramadan
AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as Incubators for Tolerance' confer ..
Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Saeed Al Zaabi as Adviser to Depu ..
DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday peak
Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid counters set up at Ramazan Bazaar6 minutes ago
-
DC review support plans for the disabled6 minutes ago
-
12 gamblers arrested in RA Bazaar area6 minutes ago
-
DC Chishtian chairs meeting for anti-polio arrangements6 minutes ago
-
Partners urged to invest in ending TB15 minutes ago
-
294 Rawalpindi constables promoted16 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police nab 11 criminals16 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar chairs preparatory meeting on “Pakistan Mining Investment Forum” scheduled for April 8-916 minutes ago
-
3 held with liquor and drugs16 minutes ago
-
Tarar felicitates newly elected office bearers of APP Employees Union16 minutes ago
-
AC Lalian inspects prices of various essential commodities25 minutes ago
-
Operation continues against vehicles carrying LPG cylinders25 minutes ago