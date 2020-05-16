Eid crescent sighting on May 23

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 06:44 PM

A meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, to be chaired by Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman, would be held in Karachi on Saturday, May 23, (Ramadan 29, 1441AH) for sighting the crescent of Eid ul Fitr (Shawwal,1441 AH).

According to an official notification, issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony here on Saturday, the members of Zonal/District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would attend the meetings at their respective places.

The meeting of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Committee would be held at Ministry of Religious Affairs, First Floor Kohsar Block, Pak Secretariat, Constitution Avenue, Islamabad.

All information about the positioning of the crescent could be conveyed to Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman on cell number 0300 9285203 and 0321 2022000; Director (R&R) Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, on cell number 0300 6831822; Deputy Director (Q) Hafiz Abdul Qudoos on cell number 0333 2697051 and Pakistan Meteorological Department, Karachi on landline numbers 021 99261412 and 021 99261413.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman would announce the decision of crescent sighting or otherwise, after the conclusion of the meetings.

