Eid Crescent Sighting Predictions Must Be Avoided: Azad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Eid crescent sighting predictions must be avoided: Azad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The premature predictions and speculations regarding Eid-ul-Fitr or Ramazan crescent moon sighting should be avoided, as it undermines Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's efforts to maintain national unity, religious harmony among the federation units.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad said in a statement on Tueusday that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was the symbol of unity and integrity of the country.

Terming the Eid-ul-Fitr crescent sighting predictions published in a section of media as lamentable, he appealed the media not to publish premature comments or predictions as encouraging such elements foils committee's efforts of celebrating sacred religious days on same day.

The incumbent committee was striving hard to evolve consensus over the same day celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr across the country, and such efforts must not go waste, he said.

He urged all and sundry to help the committee in celebrating Eid ul Fitr across the country on same day.

He urged the people to contact mobile no 0333 9100619 for offering any kind of assistance in evolving consensus for same day celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan appealed to the people to have full confidence in the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee as it was performing its duties with the assistance of district and zonal committees.

