Eid-e-Miald Nabi Observed In Hazara Division

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2022 | 07:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :People of the Hazar division on Sunday celebrated Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) with great enthusiasm in all districts of the region.

Markets and buildings of the Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Havelian city and even the small towns have been decorated with lights, flags, and banners to observe the birthday of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) with religious zeal and zest.

A large number of people from all sects and groups rushed to the special gatherings and rallies of bikes and vehicles from all major cities of Hazara to celebrate the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with great enthusiasm, fervour and paid rich tribute to the finality of his Prophethood.

Participants of the Milad gatherings and rallies pinned badges and decorated their bicycles, motorcycles, and cars with green flags as a show of love and reverence with regard to the auspicious occasion.

During the rallies and Milad gatherings, the Ulema highlighted different aspects of the life of the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) besides delivering lectures in light of the teachings of the Holy Prophet(PBUH) regarding love, brotherhood, and peace.

Thousands of policemen were deployed in all cities of Hazara to ensure the foolproof security of the processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

