UrduPoint.com

Eid E Milad Celebrated In N-5 North Zone In Befitting Manner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

Eid e Milad celebrated in N-5 North Zone in befitting manner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (PBUH) was celebrated on Tuesday in N-5 North Zone by National Highways and Motorways Police in befitting manner.

On the directions of Zonal Commander N-5 North, Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan a special programme was arranged at Zonal Office N-5 North in which all officers and officials of Zonal Office participated.

On this occasion, Officials of NHMP and various Naat Khawans expressed their affection in the form of Naats and speeches.

Moulana Abdul Majid enlightened the audience about various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

The Zonal Commander N-5 North Zone, Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan also highlighted the importance of "Oswa-e-Hasna" in our daily routine life.

He further said that success in this world and hereafter is only possible by following the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

At the end of this special event, the Zonal Commander N-5 North Zone, Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan distributed gift hampers and cash rewards amongst the Naat Khawans and speakers as a token of appreciation.

On the directions of Zonal Commander N-5 North Zone, similar programs were also arranged in all the Sectors and Beats of the Zone.

On this occasion, special stalls were also arranged at Toll Plazas where gifts were also distributed among road users and children.

Road Safety Units of N-5 North Zone also arranged programs in the Madrissas. The banners and streamers were also displayed at all prominent places.

The Zonal Commander N-5 North in his special message said that it is our prime responsibility to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and perform your duties with zeal and zest and betterment of the humanity.

At this occasion, the prayers were offered for peace and prosperity of the country.

Related Topics

World Police Road Event All

Recent Stories

Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Edu ..

Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Education Show, 23rd National Car ..

17 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Ener ..

RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

47 minutes ago
 Israel-UAE comprehensive economic partnership to b ..

Israel-UAE comprehensive economic partnership to be signed within 9 months: Amba ..

47 minutes ago
 Integrated Transport Centre replaces paper parking ..

Integrated Transport Centre replaces paper parking tickets with E-tickets

2 hours ago
 ADJD’s innovative digital initiatives and soluti ..

ADJD’s innovative digital initiatives and solutions showcased at GITEX 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.