Eid e Milad celebrated in N-5 North Zone in befitting manner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (PBUH) was celebrated on Tuesday in N-5 North Zone by National Highways and Motorways Police in befitting manner.

On the directions of Zonal Commander N-5 North, Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan a special programme was arranged at Zonal Office N-5 North in which all officers and officials of Zonal Office participated.

On this occasion, Officials of NHMP and various Naat Khawans expressed their affection in the form of Naats and speeches.

Moulana Abdul Majid enlightened the audience about various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

The Zonal Commander N-5 North Zone, Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan also highlighted the importance of "Oswa-e-Hasna" in our daily routine life.

He further said that success in this world and hereafter is only possible by following the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

At the end of this special event, the Zonal Commander N-5 North Zone, Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan distributed gift hampers and cash rewards amongst the Naat Khawans and speakers as a token of appreciation.

On the directions of Zonal Commander N-5 North Zone, similar programs were also arranged in all the Sectors and Beats of the Zone.

On this occasion, special stalls were also arranged at Toll Plazas where gifts were also distributed among road users and children.

Road Safety Units of N-5 North Zone also arranged programs in the Madrissas. The banners and streamers were also displayed at all prominent places.

The Zonal Commander N-5 North in his special message said that it is our prime responsibility to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and perform your duties with zeal and zest and betterment of the humanity.

At this occasion, the prayers were offered for peace and prosperity of the country.