Eid-e-Milad to be celebrated on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) will be celebrated here on Saturday (September 06, 2025) with great religious zeal and reverence as the district administration has finalized arrangements in line with the directions of Punjab Home Department.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Friday that under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir, special arrangements have been made along the routes of Milad processions where stalls for refreshments and water would be established.

The public and private buildings, banks and petrol pumps across the city have been illuminated with green lights to mark the occasion.

He said that Milad ceremonies were held in all government and private educational institutions on 11th Rabi-ul-Awwal (Friday) to commemorate the day.

In Tandlianwala, sweets and confectionery were also distributed among flood relief camp victims while prisoners in District, Central and Borstal jails were given sweets to share in the joy of the occasion.

Special prayers were offered for the martyrs of Pakistan and for the souls of those affected by recent floods.

Members of District Peace Committee including local Ulema delivered Juma sermons to highlight the messages of peace, unity and brotherhood, he added.

The deputy commissioner directed all departments concerned to ensure effective and well-coordinated arrangements for the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) by promoting harmony and discipline throughout the events.

Meanwhile, Milad Committee reviewed arrangements to celebrate Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion in Faisalabad.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Fazal Abbas chaired the meeting on Friday and reviewed preparations for Eid-e-Milad celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, ADCG Fazal Abbas said that Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) will be observed with great devotion, respect and religious fervour.

He highlighted that the district administration has taken special steps, decorating main thoroughfares, government buildings and prominent city spots with green illuminations to mark the day.

He said that a comprehensive security plan has also been finalized for processions and Milad gatherings while district administration teams would remain active in the field to ensure proper implementation.

Special cleanliness arrangements have also been completed to provide citizens with a comfortable and festive environment, he added.

He said that protection of life and property of the public is top priority of the administration and all available resources would be utilized to ensure peaceful atmosphere for Milad celebrations.