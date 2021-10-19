Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations observed in Larkana region

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), to mark the birthday of Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) was celebrated on Tuesday, throughout Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts of Larkana division, with religious fervour, great enthusiasm and solemnity with renewed pledge by the people to uphold and promote Islam.

After Fajr prayers, Qur'ran Khwani was held in mosques throughout the Region and Khateebs in special prayers, prayed for the solidarity, integrity, prosperity and well-being of the country, nation and the Muslim Ummah and for Kashmiri Muslims facing atrocities.

Khatabees exhorted the faithful to follow the examples set by the Holy Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him), as this was the only way to set up a society void from all evils. Peace and prosperity of the nation lie only in the following of life pattern of the Last Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him), they added.

As per tradition, Eid-Milad-un-Nabi Processions were taken out throughout the five districts by religious and social, cultural and educational organizations with Na'ats that gave spiritual touch to the atmosphere. The participants also raised Islamic slogans enthusiastically.

Certain organizations held Naat Khawani functions to mark the day held.

In Larkana district, the main function to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was held in Dargah Mashoori Sharif some 12 kms off from Larkana. Urs of Allama Muhammad Qasim Mashoori, the great Spiritual leader of the area, was also observed on the same day. The function started on Monday evening and the day dawned with Quran Khwani and Wird of Darood Sharif. After Zuhr prayer the session of Husan-e-Qiraat and recitation of Na'ats started that was participated by the well-known Hamd Khawans and Na'at Khawans of the Country.

After prayers of Isha, a urdu,Sindhi and Sariki Naatia Mushaira was held. People from all parts of the Country participated in the gathering. Prominent Ulemas and Khateebs threw light on the life of the Holy Prophet(Peace Be Upon Him).

'Milad Mahafil' and 'Seerat' meetings were held in different parts of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts in which various aspects of the sacred life of the Last Messenger of Allah were highlighted.

Ulemas at several seerat meetings urged the people to mould their lives according to the teachings of islam and to revive the spirit of unity among the Muslims to safeguard the ideological and geographical frontiers of the country.

Naat and Qirat competitions and boy scouts rallies were held at the Larkana city, taluka and district headquarters of the five districts. Processions to pay homage to Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) were also brought out.

In Larkana city, a big Eid Milad-un-Nabi Procession was taken-out from Dari Muhallah. At Pakistan Chowk it joined the other processions taken out from different parts of the city.

The processions passed through the traditional profusely decorated route of empire road, jilas bazaar, shahi bazaar, bunder road, jinnah bagh, Dargah Qaim Shah Bukhari and station road Larkana city.

The participants with banners and flags were riding motorbikes, cars, tractor trolleys, Pick-ups, camels and Tangas which were also tastefully decorated.

The speakers on the occasion paid a glowing tribute to the Holy Prophet (SAW) and threw light on his sacred life.

The audience were urged to project and disseminate the 'Usswah-e-Hasana' - life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) in letter and spirit, to seek the blessings of Allah Almighty.

It was stressed that the mankind must adopt the way of life as taught by Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and become a model of honour and dignity besides bringing up their next generations on true Islamic principles.

Contingents of Police and rangers patrolled all along the routes of the main procession throughout the day in order to maintain peace and calm, and no untoward incident was reported.

Commissioner Larkana Division Shafique Ahmed Mahesar and DIG Police Larkana Range Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh took round of various parts of Five District of The Division.

District Administration Larkana, headed by the Deputy Commissioner Larkana, SSP Larkana, Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers Larkana, visited different parts of the District to personally supervise the law and order arrangements.