Eid enjoins teaches to remember poor segments of society: Khursheed Shah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Monday has congratulated the people on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr. "On the blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to the message, he said that "I extend my heartiest felicitations to the people of my country, Muslim world, and overseas Pakistanis. We should thank Allah Almighty for blessing us with an opportunity to fast in this holy month of Ramadan," he added.

Shah said, Eid-ul-Fitr is a reward bestowed by Allah Almighty on the Muslims for fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

Muslims fast to win favour of Allah and express their gratitude and happiness on Eid-ul-Fitr on the successful fulfillment of this religious duty.

Eid-ul-Fitr is manifestation of the sublime values of islam, which foster piety, selflessness, sacrifice, brotherhood and empathy among the Muslims.

On this day, the Muslims reiterate their pledge to strengthen their relationship of brotherhood, love and tolerance by setting aside their internal differences, the advisor added.

He said Eid enjoins teaches upon us to remember the less privileged, destitute and poor segments of society and share our joys with them.