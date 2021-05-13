Eid evening crescent endorses Ruet-e-Hilal Committee decision: Ashrafi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :The visibility of crescent moon on first Shawwal evening has endorsed the authenticity of the decision Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, said Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

According to a press release, he said after consulting Ulema and religious scholars, Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) has declared that there was no need to keep fast as the decision of Eid crescent moon sighted was not incorrect.

He said the delay in crescent moon sighting announcement by Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was due to careful verification and scrutiny of testimonies in accordance with Sharia requirements.

He said the whole nation, even those who clamoured the decision as wrong, celebrated Eid.

The opponents had accepted the decision as per Sharia requirements and opposing it due to political expediency.