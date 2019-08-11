UrduPoint.com
Eid Festival Brings Good Business For Butchers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :All is set to celebrate Eid-ul Azha, an annual Islamic celebration that brings a good business for seasonal butchers all across the country as they are receiving countless orders from citizens through phone calls and social media platforms.

Butchers, whether professional or untrained, have pulled their socks up to make roaring business on three days of Eid-ul-Azha in the country.

According to professional butcher that Eid-ul Azha provided an opportunity to the butchers to earn handsome amount by slaughtering as many animals as they could.

On the other hand, citizens complained that like every year hiring butcher was one of the big task and this time many seasonal butchers took the advantage of high demand and despite getting advance remain absent and cheated their customers.

A citizen Zain Hamid says that on three days, when the people remain busy in buying sacrificial animals, they also try to remain in touch with butchers to get time for slaughtering the animals on Eid days.

The butchers remain in high demand till the third day of Eid.

Raja Naeem a butcher said, he and his workers would share the money after slaughtering the animals during three eid days. "It takes us one and a half hours to slaughter, skin and cut into pieces a bull and big goats. We work till night on the first day of Eid-ul Azha to make as much money as we can," he added.

Another Butcher Ghani Daniyal whose shop is situated in G-7 market said he too slaughtered animals during Eid-ul Azha and earned handsome amount of money on eid.

A citizen said mostly butchers demanded more money for slaughtering an animal on the first day of eid.

The butchers are also booking for Eid-ul Adha and are asking for Rs 2000 to Rs 4000 per goat or sheep.

Many citizens have already booked butchers in advance to avoid inconvenience on eid days.

