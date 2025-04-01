Eid festivities continue on second day of Eid

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) The festive spirit of Eid-ul-Fitr remained vibrant in Bahawalpur on its second day,with families continuing to embrace the joyous occasion.

Following the traditional Eid prayers and customary family gatherings on the first day,residents flocked to local restaurants and parks to celebrate the holiday further.

Eateries experienced high traffic as families enjoyed communal meals,while public parks offered respite and recreational opportunities for all ages.

The overall atmosphere throughout the city remained convivial and celebratory,marking another successful day of Eid festivities.

Bahawalpur Waste Management Company's Eid action plan continued on the second day of Eid where the staff and machinery remained busy in keeping the city clean.