Open Menu

Eid Festivities Continue On Second Day Of Eid

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Eid festivities continue on second day of Eid

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) The festive spirit of Eid-ul-Fitr remained vibrant in Bahawalpur on its second day,with families continuing to embrace the joyous occasion.

Following the traditional Eid prayers and customary family gatherings on the first day,residents flocked to local restaurants and parks to celebrate the holiday further.

Eateries experienced high traffic as families enjoyed communal meals,while public parks offered respite and recreational opportunities for all ages.

The overall atmosphere throughout the city remained convivial and celebratory,marking another successful day of Eid festivities.

Bahawalpur Waste Management Company's Eid action plan continued on the second day of Eid where the staff and machinery remained busy in keeping the city clean.

Recent Stories

UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care pro ..

UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care programmes

31 minutes ago
 China launches test satellite for satellite intern ..

China launches test satellite for satellite internet technology

1 hour ago
 Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate ..

Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate against major currencies

2 hours ago
 SpaceX launches 28 new Starlink satellites into sp ..

SpaceX launches 28 new Starlink satellites into space

2 hours ago
 Wildfire in California prompts evacuations in mult ..

Wildfire in California prompts evacuations in multiple counties

4 hours ago
 China discovers major oilfield in South China Sea

China discovers major oilfield in South China Sea

5 hours ago
Burst gas pipe sparks colossal fire in Malaysia

Burst gas pipe sparks colossal fire in Malaysia

5 hours ago
 Pfizer opens research and development centre in Be ..

Pfizer opens research and development centre in Beijing

5 hours ago
 Korea's exports rise 3.1% on-year to US$58.3 billi ..

Korea's exports rise 3.1% on-year to US$58.3 billion in March

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wish ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan