Eid festivities continue on second day, recreational spots witness huge rush

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) The festivities of Eidul Fitr continued with great fervor and enthusiasm across the country on the second day of the joyous occasion on Tuesday, marked by family get-togethers, visits to recreational spots and a general atmosphere of joy and gratitude.

Recreational spots, including parks, zoos, and other popular attractions, witnessed a rush of visitors, as families gathered to celebrate the occasion and create lasting memories together media channels reported.

According to reports, Citizens across Pakistan are expressing their joy and gratitude as they celebrate Eid ul Fitr with their loved ones.

Many have taken to social media to share their festive experiences, with some describing the occasion as "a time for joy, merriment, and togetherness".

Some citizens have also highlighted the importance of charity during Eid ul Fitr, with many engaging in acts of kindness and generosity, such as distributing food and clothing to those in need.

Eid is a time for joy, love, and togetherness. It's a blessing to be able to celebrate with my family and friends." a citizen of Lahore commented.

"The Eid prayers at the mosque were beautiful.

It is a great feeling to be united with my community on this special day." a young girl from, Islamabad added.

"I love the excitement and energy of Eid. From the delicious food to the new clothes, it is a day to cherish and make memories." a citizen from Karachi said.

"Eid is not just a celebration, but also a reminder to be grateful for what we have and to give to those in need." - Dr. Farah from Peshawar said.

"We are having a wonderful time at the park. The kids are enjoying the rides and games, and we're just happy to be together." A Family visiting Jallo Park in Lahore said.

"Eid is all about family and what better way to spend it than outdoors, enjoying nature and each other's company” a visitor at Lake View Park in Islamabad said.

"The park is beautifully decorated, and there's a great festive atmosphere. We're making the most of our Eid day out." - Ayesha Malik, visiting Bagh Ibn-i-Qasim in Karachi.

Eid is a time for feasting, and we are thrilled to see so many people enjoying our dishes." Hotels and restaurant owners added.