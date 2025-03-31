Eid festivities, district administration visits orphanage, hospital, jail in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) In line with the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, the district administration took special measures to ensure that prisoners, patients, and orphans could partake in the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Gohar Ali and Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Zark Yar Khan visited the District Jail, DHQ Hospital, and an orphanage to oversee the arrangements and share the festive spirit with those in need.

Following the Eid prayer, ADC Gohar Ali, accompanied by AC Headquarters Zark Yar Khan Toru, visited the orphanage, where they met with the children and distributed Eid gifts.

Later, they proceeded to the DHQ Hospital, where they inquired about the well-being of the patients, interacted with the hospital staff, and handed out Eid sweets.

Additionally, the officials, along with District Police Officer Umar Tufail, visited the District Jail. They inspected the prison’s mess, hospital, and barracks, exchanged Eid greetings with inmates, listened to their grievances, and issued immediate directives for their resolution.

The Initiative aimed to extend the joy of Eid to those in challenging circumstances, reaffirming the government’s commitment to social welfare and inclusivity