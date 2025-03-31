Eid Festivities, District Administration Visits Orphanage, Hospital, Jail In Abbottabad
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) In line with the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, the district administration took special measures to ensure that prisoners, patients, and orphans could partake in the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.
On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Gohar Ali and Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Zark Yar Khan visited the District Jail, DHQ Hospital, and an orphanage to oversee the arrangements and share the festive spirit with those in need.
Following the Eid prayer, ADC Gohar Ali, accompanied by AC Headquarters Zark Yar Khan Toru, visited the orphanage, where they met with the children and distributed Eid gifts.
Later, they proceeded to the DHQ Hospital, where they inquired about the well-being of the patients, interacted with the hospital staff, and handed out Eid sweets.
Additionally, the officials, along with District Police Officer Umar Tufail, visited the District Jail. They inspected the prison’s mess, hospital, and barracks, exchanged Eid greetings with inmates, listened to their grievances, and issued immediate directives for their resolution.
The Initiative aimed to extend the joy of Eid to those in challenging circumstances, reaffirming the government’s commitment to social welfare and inclusivity
Recent Stories
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr
Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..
Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers
UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria
Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza
UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..
120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque
UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid festivities, district administration visits orphanage, hospital, jail in Abbottabad4 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel Memon calls for unity among all Pakistanis to defeat enemies24 minutes ago
-
Japanese ambassador extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Pakistani nation24 minutes ago
-
Political Unity Key to Country’s Progress: Yousuf Raza Gilani44 minutes ago
-
Over 5,000 Rawalpindi cops in field for Eid security53 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police ensured security, traffic management on Chand Raat54 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz offers Eid prayer at Model Town; prays for country's peace, prosperity54 minutes ago
-
Eid congregations occur at over 1,000 places1 hour ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari offers Eid ul-Fitr prayers at Zardari House Nawabshah1 hour ago
-
IG Rizvi celebrates Eid with families of Martyrs2 hours ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in KP with religious fervor2 hours ago
-
Eid prayers offered at over 700 places across Rawalpindi district2 hours ago