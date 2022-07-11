Eid Festivity continue, fun seekers in large number thronging public spots during Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :With festivity of second day of Eid-ul-Azha continue, a large number of fun-seekers thronged parks and other recreational spots all across the country including capital during holidays to celebrate festival.

Scores of fun seekers, including women and children, rushed to the parks for enjoyment, as the cloudy weather and drizzling during accompanied by cool winds turned the environment more pleasant on Eid for outing.

According to Citizens, the famous spots of twin cities, lake view park, Pakistan monument, F-9 Park, rose and Jasmine garden, M1 Track, Joy land, Ayub national park and other small parks received huge number of visitors as rainy weather adds more charm in Eid holidays.

Spending time in the lake view park was a great activity for the children, said a father while talking to a private news channel.

Pleasant weather has further improved our experience as we had already planed for BBQ and invited our other family members here, he added.

On the second day of Eid-ul-Azha, the faithful are continue to sacrifice animals in commemoration of supreme sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim AS and Hazrat Ismael AS, said a citizen.

The meat of sacrificial animals is being distributed among destitute and needy people besides relatives, he added.

Majority families were also seen traveling towards hilly areas like Murree to enjoy Eid celebrations as the weather of Murree Hills has been very pleasant particularly on Eid days, said a citizen.

Management of parks also said that during the Eid holidays we have arranged special security and strictly observing Coronavirus SOPs while entering the parks for the protection of the visitors.

A Visitor of park while complaining said that the overall rates of chips, biscuits, burgers, soft drinks, mineral water and other items were almost double in the parks as compared to normal days and shopkeepers in parks are selling substandard food items among masses.

Many families had brought their home made food along for picnic, said a visitor.

Barbecue is a considered a perfect way to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha, as meat of different varieties is easily available to everyone, said a mother.