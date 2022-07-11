UrduPoint.com

Eid Festivity Continue, Fun Seekers In Large Number Thronging Public Spots During Eid Holidays

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Eid Festivity continue, fun seekers in large number thronging public spots during Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :With festivity of second day of Eid-ul-Azha continue, a large number of fun-seekers thronged parks and other recreational spots all across the country including capital during holidays to celebrate festival.

Scores of fun seekers, including women and children, rushed to the parks for enjoyment, as the cloudy weather and drizzling during accompanied by cool winds turned the environment more pleasant on Eid for outing.

According to Citizens, the famous spots of twin cities, lake view park, Pakistan monument, F-9 Park, rose and Jasmine garden, M1 Track, Joy land, Ayub national park and other small parks received huge number of visitors as rainy weather adds more charm in Eid holidays.

Spending time in the lake view park was a great activity for the children, said a father while talking to a private news channel.

Pleasant weather has further improved our experience as we had already planed for BBQ and invited our other family members here, he added.

On the second day of Eid-ul-Azha, the faithful are continue to sacrifice animals in commemoration of supreme sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim AS and Hazrat Ismael AS, said a citizen.

The meat of sacrificial animals is being distributed among destitute and needy people besides relatives, he added.

Majority families were also seen traveling towards hilly areas like Murree to enjoy Eid celebrations as the weather of Murree Hills has been very pleasant particularly on Eid days, said a citizen.

Management of parks also said that during the Eid holidays we have arranged special security and strictly observing Coronavirus SOPs while entering the parks for the protection of the visitors.

A Visitor of park while complaining said that the overall rates of chips, biscuits, burgers, soft drinks, mineral water and other items were almost double in the parks as compared to normal days and shopkeepers in parks are selling substandard food items among masses.

Many families had brought their home made food along for picnic, said a visitor.

Barbecue is a considered a perfect way to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha, as meat of different varieties is easily available to everyone, said a mother.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Water Murree Holidays Women Family All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

1 day ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

1 day ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.