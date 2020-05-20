UrduPoint.com
Eid Gifts Among Police Families Distributes In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:27 PM

Sukkur police on Wednesday distributed Eid gifts among families of police department

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Sukkur police on Wednesday distributed Eid gifts among families of police department.

In this connection a ceremony was held at SSP office Sukkur, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur, Fida Hussain Mastoi and SSP Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo was the chief guest on the occasion. Cheques, clothes, food items, toys, sweets and sport equipments were distributed among the martyred and lower staff of police families.

Addressing the ceremony, Fida Hussain Mastoi paid rich tribute to all the cops who lost their lives in the line of duty. He said Sindh police have performed duties on the frontline against COVID-19 as well as criminal activities in very testing times and ruined nefarious design of enemies.

Expressing his happiness, he said that children of martyrs are also part of society. "I am very happy to distribute Eid package among children and relative of police cops," the DIG added.

