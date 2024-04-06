Eid Gifts Bring Joy To Thalassemia Patients At Saidu Teaching Hospital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2024 | 09:18 PM
Principal Saidu Medical College, Professor Dr. Israrullah Haq and Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Sharafat of Saidu Teaching Hospital on Saturday came together to distribute medication and Eid gifts to children suffering from Thalassemia at the hospital's dedicated Thalassemia block
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Principal Saidu Medical College, Professor Dr. Israrullah Haq and Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Sharafat of Saidu Teaching Hospital on Saturday came together to distribute medication and Eid gifts to children suffering from Thalassemia at the hospital's dedicated Thalassemia block.
During the ceremony, Dr.
Sharafat emphasized the hospital's commitment to providing healthcare and support to Thalassemia patients from the Malakand division, including the provision of free medication through a separate pharmacy.
The hospital's tradition of engaging Thalassemia children and other patients in various events was celebrated during the gift distribution, bringing joy to the young recipients and highlighting the ongoing support for those battling this genetic blood disorder.
APP/hsj/378
Recent Stories
Unexpected strawberry crop spins Burkina's 'red gold'
Lailatul Qadr is being observed across northern Sindh
MWL secretary general to lead Eid prayer at Faisal Mosque
Two drug Rehabilitation centres, ladies hostel inaugurated
Climate activist Greta Thunberg detained twice at Dutch protest
Russian strike on Kharkiv kills six
Price monitoring team cracks down on violators in Kohat
JKLF condemns locking of Jamia Mosque in occupied Srinagar, urges international ..
AC Milan stroll past Lecce to close in on Champions League
De Bruyne inspires Man City comeback at Crystal Palace
Football: Italian Serie A result
Monitoring team inspects prices of edibles in Kohat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lailatul Qadr is being observed across northern Sindh9 minutes ago
-
MWL secretary general to lead Eid prayer at Faisal Mosque12 minutes ago
-
Two drug Rehabilitation centres, ladies hostel inaugurated12 minutes ago
-
Price monitoring team cracks down on violators in Kohat6 minutes ago
-
Monitoring team inspects prices of edibles in Kohat6 minutes ago
-
Isolated villages to be solarised: CM Murad18 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Adabi Board's chairman pays tribute to Nabi Bux Baloch6 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for quality food to prisoners; directs to i ..6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner imposes ban on swimming, jumping in river, canals for 90 days6 minutes ago
-
Five sui gas connections disconnected, six fined4 minutes ago
-
PHA organizes plantation ceremony at Govt Millia Islamia High School4 minutes ago
-
Food Minister visits Nowshera Bazar, checked quality, prices of edibles4 minutes ago