Eid gifts bring joy to Thalassemia patients at Saidu Teaching Hospital

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Principal Saidu Medical College, Professor Dr. Israrullah Haq and Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Sharafat of Saidu Teaching Hospital on Saturday came together to distribute medication and Eid gifts to children suffering from Thalassemia at the hospital's dedicated Thalassemia block.

During the ceremony, Dr.

Sharafat emphasized the hospital's commitment to providing healthcare and support to Thalassemia patients from the Malakand division, including the provision of free medication through a separate pharmacy.

The hospital's tradition of engaging Thalassemia children and other patients in various events was celebrated during the gift distribution, bringing joy to the young recipients and highlighting the ongoing support for those battling this genetic blood disorder.

