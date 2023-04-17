UrduPoint.com

Eid Gifts Distributed Among 90 Prisoners In Dist. Jail

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :On the instructions of IG Prisons Punjab and DIG Rawalpindi Rawalpindi, clothes were distributed as Eid gifts among 90 poor prisoners on Monday in District Jail Attock, with the support of philanthropists.

Jail Superintendent Arshad Ali Warraich and Deputy Superintendent Afzaal Waraich distributed the Eid gifts among the prisoners.

Ali Warraich on the occasion said that with the support of philanthropists, the prisoners would be able to celebrate Eid by wearing new clothes.

Jail officials said that the IG and DIG Rawalpindi were ensuring the provision of all facilities to the prisoners in view of human rights.

The jail inmates appreciated the efforts of the jail administration and expressed special gratitude to the benefactors.

