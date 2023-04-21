Eid gifts distributed among children of SOS Village

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed distributed Eid gifts among the children of SOS Village Canal Road here on Friday.

She visited the SOS Village to wish happy Eid and directed the village administration to provide maximum facilities to the inmates.

Director Kalash Group Farrukh Zaman and others were also present on the occasion.