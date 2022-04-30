Eid gifts distributed among families of police martyrs

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik on Friday distributed Eid gifts among families and children of police Shuhada (martyrs).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik on Friday distributed Eid gifts among families and children of police Shuhada (martyrs).

SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan, SP Headquarters and other officers accompanied the CPO during the visits to the houses of police martyrs.

CPO Omar met the families of Inspector Imran Abbas Shaheed, Constable Muhammad Zafaran Shaheed and ASP Salman Ayaz Shaheed.

Expressing sympathy with the families, he said the martyrs were the pride of the police as they had sacrificed their lives for the nation.

"We are standing with the families of martyrs on every occasion of happiness and sorrow," he added.