Eid gifts distributed among families of police martyrs

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :On the instructions of DPO Attock Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, the Attock police officers on Wednesday visited the families of the martyrs and met them at their homes.

Remembering the families of Attock police martyrs on the happy occasion, Punjab Police distributed Eid-ul-Fitr gifts among them.

On this occasion, the DPO said that Attock Police is proud of its martyrs and will always stand with their families. The martyrs of the police are remembered in these moments of happiness and their eternal sacrifices are laudable. By remembering them, their families should realized that the entire police force is standing with them, he added