Eid gifts distributed among FDA employees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) distributed Eid gifts among employees of class four, here on Thursday.

Chairman FDA Ch Latif Nazar was chief guest while Director General FDA Dr Faisal Azeem and others were also present on the occasion.

FDA Chairman distributed Eid gifts arranged by the staff union and expressed well wishes for the employees of the department.

He also hailed the noble effort of the staff union for welfare of the employees working in class four.

He assured on the occasion that issues related to the promotions of the staff would be resolved soon and added that it was also the responsibility of the workers to perform their duties honestly.