UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid Gifts Distributed Among FDA Employees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 06:00 PM

Eid gifts distributed among FDA employees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) distributed Eid gifts among employees of class four, here on Thursday.

Chairman FDA Ch Latif Nazar was chief guest while Director General FDA Dr Faisal Azeem and others were also present on the occasion.

FDA Chairman distributed Eid gifts arranged by the staff union and expressed well wishes for the employees of the department.

He also hailed the noble effort of the staff union for welfare of the employees working in class four.

He assured on the occasion that issues related to the promotions of the staff would be resolved soon and added that it was also the responsibility of the workers to perform their duties honestly.

Related Topics

Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Riding The Tiger: Indian Surrender Continues

21 minutes ago

Dubai recorded AED22.9 billion in real estate tran ..

21 minutes ago

Bollywood star Arshi Khan contracts COVID-19

22 minutes ago

3rd cycle of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global ..

36 minutes ago

PM says reforms in tax system Govt’s top priorit ..

50 minutes ago

AED3.8 billion of weeklong real estate transaction ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.