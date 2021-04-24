Eid gifts distributed among GCWUF employees

Eid gifts have been distributed among the employees of GC Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF)

In this connection, a formal ceremony was held in which GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq along with MPA Firdous Rai distributed the Eid gifts among university employees.

These gifts were donated by local philanthropists while Syed Zaheer Abbas Naqvi, Naseer Ahmad Vohra, Tanveer Ahmad, Aqsa Ghalib, university registrar Zill-e-Huma Nazli and others were also present on the occasion.