Eid Gifts Distributed Among Juvenile Prisoners
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Prisoners Welfare Society Borstal Juvenile Institute, in collaboration with a private school, organised a ceremony to distribute Eid gifts among the children at Borstal Jail, here on Thursday.
Assistant Director Social Welfare & Baitul Mal Sofia Rizwan, Vice President Mian Nadeem Ahmed, Principal City School Nazia Mohsin and the children distributed Eid gifts among the children.
The Deputy Superintendent and other staff were also present on the occasion.
Assistant Director Sofia Rizwan, appreciated the noble cause of the children of City School that they have arranged gifts for juvenile prisoners.
The students gave the gifts to the children with their own hands and said that today it feels great that we have brought gifts for our brothers.
