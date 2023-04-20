Eid gifts distributed among orphan students

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :A ceremony was held at Khubaib Foundation Girls school and College here on Thursday for distribution of Eid gifts among the orphan female students.

Chairman Khubaib Foundation Nadeem Ahmed Khan gave away the gifts.

He said, "We should never forget the needy and deserving people on festive occasion of Eidul Fitr."He appreciated efforts of Principal Habib Girls School and College Madam Sarwat Ansari for providing the best educational facilities to students at the institution.