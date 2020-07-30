Eid gifts distributed among orphans, children of police martyrs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :District Administration and district police on Thursday distributed Eid gifts among children of an orphanage here and children of police martyrs.

Deputy Commissioner Abdur Rehman and Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Muhammad Ibrahim distributed gifts among the children.

Meanwhile, AAC had visited different cattle markets in the district and removed five illegal such arrangements established at roadside. He also fined the owner of illegal cattle markets.

Earlier, ASP Headquarters Danyal Ahmed Javed had visited the graves of police martyrs and offered salute and had also placed flowers wreath on their graves. He also met family members and children of police martyrs and distributed Eid gifts among them.