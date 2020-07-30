UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid Gifts Distributed Among Orphans, Children Of Police Martyrs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Eid gifts distributed among orphans, children of police martyrs

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :District Administration and district police on Thursday distributed Eid gifts among children of an orphanage here and children of police martyrs.

Deputy Commissioner Abdur Rehman and Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Muhammad Ibrahim distributed gifts among the children.

Meanwhile, AAC had visited different cattle markets in the district and removed five illegal such arrangements established at roadside. He also fined the owner of illegal cattle markets.

Earlier, ASP Headquarters Danyal Ahmed Javed had visited the graves of police martyrs and offered salute and had also placed flowers wreath on their graves. He also met family members and children of police martyrs and distributed Eid gifts among them.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Abdur Rehman Market Family

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir joins Pakistan squad in England

7 minutes ago

Male lion died after death of lioness in Islamabad ..

11 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

21 minutes ago

National Ambulance raises emergency preparedness f ..

21 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy tests positive for Coronavirus

22 minutes ago

May Allah protect humanity from pandemic, calamity ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.